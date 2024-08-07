Newnan man arrested for child sexual exploitation after tip

A Newnan man has been arrested after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was given to local law enforcement. Twenty-three-year-old Travion Smith was booked into the Coweta County Jail on a felony charge of child sexual exploitation.

A Coweta County sheriff’s investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children unit began investigating Smith after the department received a tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was arrested on July 17 at his parents' home in Coweta County. The sheriff’s office says that Smith worked at a local pool supply company.

Travion Smith (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The investigator said Smith possessed a video that contained child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said they seized all of Smith’s electronic devices and will examine them. Based on what they find, they said additional charges are possible.