Newnan man accused of stalking 4 teen girls

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The Brief A Newnan man faces stalking charges after following four teenage girls for several miles. Homeowners confronted the man on April 11, leading to a fight that left him injured. Investigators are asking if anyone else has had similar encounters with the suspect.



A Newnan man was arrested in Alabama after investigators said he stalked four teenage girls and was later injured in a fight with homeowners who caught him following them.

What we know:

Marshall Phillip Taylor, 40, was arrested by Valley police officers on April 15. He was booked into the Troup County Jail and is charged with stalking and simple assault.

The investigation began when Troup County deputies were called to a home on Hamilton Road around 11:30 p.m. last Friday for a report of a fight. Deputies determined that Taylor had followed the girls from a local business for several miles before they reached the house.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known if Taylor was under the influence at the time of the incident or if he has a prior criminal record in Troup County.

The backstory:

When the girls arrived at the home on April 11, the homeowners confronted Taylor because they were concerned for their safety. A fight broke out, and Taylor was injured during the struggle.

What you can do:

Authorities believe there could be other victims. Anyone who thinks they have been involved in a similar incident with Taylor is asked to contact Investigator James Robson at 706-883-1616.