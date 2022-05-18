Note on bathroom wall threatens shooting at Newnan High School, principal says

article

The principal of Newnan High School said students are in class with enhanced safety procedures while officials investigate a shooting threat found written on a bathroom wall on Wednesday morning.

Principal Chase Puckett said, at around 8 a.m., Newnan High School administrators learned someone wrote on a wall in a bathroom on the home side stands of Drake Stadium threatening a shooting at the school.

School administrators said someone wrote, "Imma shoot this (expletive) up on the main campus + Cougar Village on 05/18/22 At 10:30 am."

Puckett said they immediately notified law enforcement.

Newnan Police officers are on both school campuses this morning while school and law enforcement officials are investigating who wrote the threat.

"As always the safety and security of our schools is our top priority," Puckett said in a statement to parents. "It is my goal to always be proactive when the safety of students is concerned, and to be transparent about these concerns when they arise. We maintain our focus on education and look forward to your continued support."

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.