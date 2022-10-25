Dutch cold storage firm plans $333M McDonough facility, hiring 170

A Dutch company announced Monday that it will invest $333 million to build a cold storage warehouse in McDonough with plans to hire 170 people.

The automated facility planned by NewCold to serve food clients in suburban Atlanta would be the largest single capital investment ever made in Henry County by a business, state officials said in a Monday announcement.

NewCold has facilities Europe, Australia and the United States. It touts its energy efficient and productive warehouses. NewCold will build its own building in an industrial park near McDonough.

Josh Fenn, the executive director of the Henry County Development Authority, said local officials believe such jobs will pay more than average.

"We see the cold storage and automated facility positions to be employers of choice due to additional skill levels needed which equal higher paying positions to be competitive in the market," Fenn wrote in an email.

Officials say the investment is the single-largest by a business in Henry County to date.

"Henry County is excited to welcome NewCold to our community," said Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell. "This project will represent the largest single investment in Henry County’s history by a business. This new automated facility will bring jobs not only in logistics, but mechatronics and robotics, which are two key sectors in Henry County Schools’ recent STEM development efforts for our students."

The company would also be eligible for a state income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $1,750 per job from state income taxes, up to $1.49 million over five years, as long as workers make at least $31,300 a year.

Fenn said the county is also likely to grant property tax breaks. The state indicated it would provide job training, but didn’t say how much it would spend.

State officials say Georgia is already a distribution hub for food companies. State officials say 80% of U.S. markets are within less than two days of driving or two hours of flying from Georgia.

The company's new facility will be located at the Midland Industrial Park in McDonough.

For more information about available positions, you can learn more and apply at www.newcold.com/careers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.