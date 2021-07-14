New York restaurant breaks records for most expensive french fries

article

How much would you spend on french fries?

A New York restaurant just set a new Guinness world record for the most expensive plate of fries.

The Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites at Serendipity3 cost $200.

They're cooked three times with special potatoes and goose fat.

The fries are served with truffles and sprinkled with edible gold dust

They also come with a Mornay sauce made with Udder Cream for dipping.

This is not the first record the New York restaurant has broken. It also holds the record for the most expensive milkshake, most expensive sandwich, and most expensive dessert.

