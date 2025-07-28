New video in Empire Park shooting spree; $10K reward being offered

The Brief Atlanta police released surveillance video of a suspect linked to a deadly shooting spree, showing a tall man exiting a dark-colored sedan at Empire Park. A $10,000 reward is offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest, as police investigate multiple connected shootings that resulted in one death and several injuries. The shootings occurred at various locations, with 279 Oak Drive SE identified as the primary site, and the investigation is ongoing by the Homicide and Aggravated Assault Units.



Atlanta police have released new surveillance video showing a suspect believed to be connected to a deadly series of shootings that left one person dead and several others injured late Thursday night.

What we know:

The video, captured just before the gunfire erupted, shows a dark-colored sedan pulling up to the entrance of Empire Park. A tall, unidentified man is seen exiting the front passenger seat. Investigators say the man is the suspected shooter and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

Atlanta Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The backstory:

The first reports came at around 9:44 p.m. on July 24, when officers responded to 245 Oak Drive SE and found two people shot. A 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, and an 18-year-old man, Deshawn Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes later, officers were called to 50 Mount Zion Road SW, where three more people had been shot. Two were listed in stable condition and one in critical condition. During the ongoing investigation, officers stopped a vehicle near Old Hapeville Road and Cleveland Avenue and discovered a fifth victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police believe all the shootings are connected and have identified 279 Oak Drive SE as the primary location.

What we don't know:

The Homicide and Aggravated Assault Units continue to investigate.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.