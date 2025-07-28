Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Greene County
4
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Paulding County, Barrow County, Chattooga County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Pike County, Gordon County, Walker County, Dade County, Cherokee County, Oconee County, Upson County, Banks County, Lamar County, Coweta County, North Fulton County, Troup County, Catoosa County, Murray County, Gwinnett County, Jackson County, Hall County, Cobb County, Newton County, Butts County, Haralson County, Madison County, Oglethorpe County, DeKalb County, Henry County, Heard County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Whitfield County, Bartow County, Polk County, Fayette County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Forsyth County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County

New video in Empire Park shooting spree; $10K reward being offered

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 28, 2025 8:21pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
One dead, several injured in southeast Atlanta shooting spree

One dead, several injured in southeast Atlanta shooting spree

A man is dead and several others are injured after a series of connected shootings in southeast Atlanta late Thursday night. Police say the violence began around 9:44 p.m. near Oak Drive SE and continued across multiple locations, including Mount Zion Road and a traffic stop on Old Hapeville Road. Investigators believe all the incidents are linked and have identified 279 Oak Drive SE as the primary crime scene.

The Brief

    • Atlanta police released surveillance video of a suspect linked to a deadly shooting spree, showing a tall man exiting a dark-colored sedan at Empire Park.
    • A $10,000 reward is offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest, as police investigate multiple connected shootings that resulted in one death and several injuries.
    • The shootings occurred at various locations, with 279 Oak Drive SE identified as the primary site, and the investigation is ongoing by the Homicide and Aggravated Assault Units.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released new surveillance video showing a suspect believed to be connected to a deadly series of shootings that left one person dead and several others injured late Thursday night.

What we know:

The video, captured just before the gunfire erupted, shows a dark-colored sedan pulling up to the entrance of Empire Park. A tall, unidentified man is seen exiting the front passenger seat. Investigators say the man is the suspected shooter and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

Atlanta Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Image 1 of 6

Atlanta police surround a scene at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Old Hapeville Road on July 24, 2025. (FOX 5)

The backstory:

The first reports came at around 9:44 p.m. on July 24, when officers responded to 245 Oak Drive SE and found two people shot. A 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, and an 18-year-old man, Deshawn Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deshawn Johnson

Deshawn Johnson (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

Minutes later, officers were called to 50 Mount Zion Road SW, where three more people had been shot. Two were listed in stable condition and one in critical condition. During the ongoing investigation, officers stopped a vehicle near Old Hapeville Road and Cleveland Avenue and discovered a fifth victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police believe all the shootings are connected and have identified 279 Oak Drive SE as the primary location. 

Image 1 of 5

Atlanta police investigate a shooting at 263 Oak Drive SE on July 24, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

The Homicide and Aggravated Assault Units continue to investigate.

Image 1 of 3

Atlanta police investigate a shooting at 50 Mount Zion on July 24, 2025. (FOX 5)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or text CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details and video for this article. 

AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety