New tree rules now in effect in the City of Atlanta

The city of Atlanta has announced a significant update to its tree protection ordinances. This marks the first revision in over 20 years, with officials hoping to strengthen the city's commitment to environmental conservation.

As part of phase one, new tree planting regulations and enforcement tools have been implemented. The Atlanta City Council has set a goal to achieve 50% average tree canopy cover citywide. Currently, the city estimates its tree canopy cover at around 46%. To achieve the target, the city aims to plant 8,000 trees in downtown Atlanta by 2028.

City officials state that this update is part of a larger initiative to protect and grow Atlanta's tree canopy, recognizing the crucial role that trees play in the city's overall health and quality of life.

The new regulations also include increased penalties for illegal tree removal and stricter guidelines for tree replacement in areas undergoing development. Violators will be subject to hefty fines, with penalties increasing based on the size and age of the trees removed.

Atlanta's commitment to environmental conservation has been evident in recent years, with the city's implementation of green infrastructure and sustainable practices. This update to tree protection ordinances is just one part of Atlanta's ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy and sustainable future for its residents.

City officials encourage residents to participate in the effort by planting trees on their property, volunteering for tree-planting initiatives, and reporting any illegal tree removal or damage.

This move comes as a much-needed step towards protecting the natural environment and ensuring a sustainable future for the city of Atlanta.