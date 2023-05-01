New rules to prevent injuries and deaths of children in 'tip over' accidents

The federal government has new regulations in place to prevent the death of children by furniture. There have been more than 80,000 accidents reported.

It feels like this might be an unusual event - furniture falling over and trapping, seriously injuring, even killing people, mostly children. But, the numbers are alarming.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has been taking a look at this for years. And here’s the data they’ve uncovered. Since 2000, there have been 234 deaths. Again, mostly children. In that same time, there have been more than 84,000 injuries from dressers, armoires, and storage units falling away from the wall toward the ground. That comes out to 5,300 people a year hurt, sometimes quite seriously.

You will see many dressers now used in children’s rooms with added reinforcement in the back to attach to the wall. And even though going forward these safety features will be included, there are many of these tip-over risks in homes now.

The CPSC recommends anchoring any furniture that you have. There is a government website called "Anchor It" that offers step-by-step instructions.