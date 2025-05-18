Protesters in Atlanta demand end to Israeli occupation and arms embargo

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Demonstrators participate in a Stand with Palestine rally at the North Avenue Beltline Bridge located at 725 Ponce De Leon Ave NE in Atlanta on May 18, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief The demonstration in Atlanta marked the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, highlighting the ongoing issues of genocide, siege, and forced displacement of Palestinians. Speakers condemned Israeli military actions and called for an arms embargo, release of political prisoners, humanitarian aid, and an end to Israeli occupation. The event was part of a global day of action, emphasizing Palestinian resistance and the impact on global consciousness regarding Palestinian rights.



Hundreds gathered on the North Avenue Beltline Bridge in northeast Atlanta Sunday afternoon to mark the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, or "catastrophe," commemorating the mass displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

What they're saying:

Organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Atlanta for Palestine, and the Diaspora Pa’lante Collective, the demonstration called attention to what organizers described as "ongoing genocide, siege, and forced displacement of Palestinians."

"For 77 years, the Palestinian people have been subjected to genocide, siege, dispossession, and forced displacement, enduring unfathomable brutality at the hands of the Zionist colonial project," said Addison Clapp, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "Atlanta must rise up on Nakba Day alongside cities across the world to declare that the people stand with Palestine and the whole world rejects Zionism."

Clapp and other speakers condemned Israeli military actions in Gaza and the West Bank and demanded an immediate arms embargo on Israel, the release of Palestinian political prisoners, humanitarian aid for Gaza, and an end to what they described as Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

Local perspective:

One demonstrator, identified only as Gaius, said Palestinians have endured "77 years of resisting the genocidal, colonial, imperialist state of Israel," adding that "they deserve their homeland, self-determination, freedom and liberation."

Another speaker, Jawahir Sharwani, expressed outrage over U.S. financial support for Israel. "They killed over 200,000 people, over 50,000 children, and it’s all over with our tax dollar money," Sharwani said. "We’re going to keep fighting until we get our freedom."

Organizers said they intended to maintain pressure through continued public demonstrations. "Because of the Palestinian resistance, the consciousness of the entire world is forever changed," Gaius said. "It’s not just 77 years of Nakba — it’s 77 years of powerful, resilient Palestinian resistance."

The event was part of a global day of action in support of Palestinian rights. Organizers made representatives available for interviews before, during and after the rally.