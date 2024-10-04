New Ronald McDonald House set to double lodging capacity near Arthur M. Blank hospital campus

In brief: New Ronald McDonald House anticipated to open in DeKalb County by 2025. New facility to double room capacity, replacing Gatewood House. RMHC must raise $12 million to complete the $90 million project. Expansion plans increased from 70 to 110 rooms due to rising demand.



The first Ronald McDonald House in the Southeast to be co-located on a hospital campus is slated to open in DeKalb County in December 2025, provided that the project raises the necessary funds in time. The new house will replace the Gatewood House, which is situated near the recently closed Children's Hospital at Egleston.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) provides lodging for families whose children are hospitalized. RMHC is constructing the new house adjacent to the new Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital campus. The organization is in the process of raising $12 million to fulfill its $90 million capital campaign. The new facility will offer twice the number of rooms compared to Gatewood.

'This house has grown more than initially expected,' says Marissa Greider, the director of philanthropy at Ronald McDonald House Charities. 'When we began construction, our plan was to build 70 rooms. However, since 2022, the demand from families has increased by 93%.'

Responding to this surging demand, RMHC has accelerated its expansion plans and will construct 110 rooms at the new facility.