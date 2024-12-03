New Publix set to open in Buckhead on Wednesday

article

A brand-new Publix is opening its doors tomorrow morning in the heart of Buckhead. The 55,000-square-foot grocery store is located in the Buckhead Landing shopping center off Piedmont Road.

The store will officially welcome customers at 7 a.m., marking a new chapter for the site, which previously housed the iconic Disco Kroger. The former grocery store closed earlier this year after its lease expired, coinciding with the redevelopment of the shopping center.

Publix will be joined by several other new tenants in Buckhead Landing, including Carter’s, Golf Galaxy, Burton’s Grill & Bar, Aviva by Kameel, and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, creating a dynamic retail and dining destination for the community.