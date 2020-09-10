New police recruits to bring more than a strong sense of smell to Conyers

Two dogs are the latest recruits to join the Conyers Police Department and they're currently undergoing highly specialized training before they are released for duty.

"K-9 Kimmi is a tracking and narcotics dog and that dog is an awesome social dog and is good in those kinds of environments and my dog is a tracking narcotics and apprehension dog," said Officer Brandon Decosse, who joined the Conyers Police Department two years ago.

Decosse and Officer Kelli Behrend, a nine year CPD veteran, are the proud new handlers assigned to partner with the K-9 officers. The dogs will train, work and live with their handlers.

"The thing a K-9 brings to a department is it's nose. Whether it's a criminal who robbed a bank or an elderly lady who wandered off in the woods and can't find her way home, that K9 can dramatically decrease the time it takes to find that person. But the dogs are also an amazing tool to get out there and really connect with the community," said Officer Decosse, who grew up in Conyers.

K-9 Wick will be ready to serve and protect in about 10 weeks, but K-9 Kimmie will be ready to patrol Conyers in about 6 weeks since she's undergoing different training. She was just rescued from an animal shelter in Fulton County in July.

Decosse said he and Behrend look forward to having the four-legged partners at their side.

"Spending 12 hours a day in a patrol car is a challenge in itself, but having someone in there to share it with you that you do consider as another officer whose work you value is also an amazing thing to have. We're public servants and so are these dogs," said Decosse.