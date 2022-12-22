New police coverage coming to Buckhead

A new initiative will add additional officers patrolling the Buckhead community.

The Buckhead Safety Alliance has been given police cars and plans to hire off-duty officers.

Debra Wathen, who leads the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, says the coverage will focus on the "edges" of the prosperous section of the city.

It will include areas not already covered under a separate organization.

"The police department identified five corridors where they are having problems like car crimes," said Wathen.

She said residents, workers, and visitors who come to Buckhead to shop and dine will benefit with targeted patrols around retail spots.

The Atlanta Police Foundation gifted three patrol cars for the effort. The BSA is gearing up to hire the off-duty police.

"We need everyone to take part," Wathen said, "by giving a little so no one has to pay a lot".

If you are interested visit the website buckheadsafety.org.