New phase for MARTA'S Five Point Station starting in October

The Brief MARTA’s Five Points Station enters new construction phase Oct. 13. Peachtree Street entrance to close; riders must use Forsyth Street. Project completion expected in 2029.



MARTA’s multi-year transformation project at the Five Points Station is moving into a new phase in October, bringing more closures for commuters, according to Urbanize.

What we know:

Currently, several entrances remain closed, including Alabama and Broad streets. Beginning Oct. 13, the station’s Peachtree Street entrance will shut down, leaving riders to use the Forsyth Street entrance.

The project, which includes a new concrete canopy and updated amenities, is scheduled to be completed in 2029.

