New partnership helps people with disabilities afford medical equipment

Georgians living with disabilities can more easily acquire jobs and independence thanks to three organizations that have teamed up to supply free medical equipment.

More than two million Georgia adults live with a disability. Walkers, wheelchairs, and their tires are expensive. Often, rural communities have less access to hospitals and clinics to provide people with disabilities with the devices they need to perform everyday tasks.

"There's resources out there for you, you're not alone," Paris Carter said.

Carter knows how difficult it can be to do "everyday tasks" without the proper equipment.

"Being able to go out in the community, go to school, work, all the things everybody else does," she said.

That's why she's grateful for organizations like Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC).

It provides free medical equipment for people who need it.

"There's a small registration fee to be a client of ours," FODAC's President, Chris Brand said. "Most people are referred through other organizations, hospitals or service groups."

What is Friends of Disabled Adults and Children?

Since its founding in the 80s, the organization has gotten wheelchairs and walkers to people with varying abilities, especially in metro Atlanta.

"It's been limited. This new partnership allows us to go monthly to 17 places around the state instead of quarterly to 10 places," Brand said.

Thanks to partnerships with the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, Statewide Independent living council, even Amazon, more people across Georgia can receive the help they need.

"It’s helping us serve more underserved rural areas around the state that have lack of access," Brand said.

Carter now works for the very group that once helped her. And she's proof this work helps people with disabilities get and keep jobs.

"There are places that can help you and will help you if you just reach out to the right open door," Carter said.

Carter found out about FODAC through a database with resources for people with disabilities. To get equipment or help a loved one do so, click here, then click on "get help" and "statewide access."