New mural in DeKalb County showcases diversity through food

A new Buford Highway mural is aiming to inspire unity through food and culture.

A public art ordinance was passed in the city. Artist Leah Abucayan worked with a small crew to create a mural at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway.

Abucayan says the mural was significantly smaller than what it is now, but the more she painted, the more inspired she became.

Leaders say the image celebrates the diversity of the area through a story of food. There goal was to get people to stop for photo ops, and visit the businesses nearby. Abucayan says the inspiration for leaders at Halpbern Enterprises help put the creation in motion. Executive Vice President Carolyn Oppenheimer says the goal is to get people to celebrate.

The mural will be a part of a larger crosswalk project within the city of Doraville. To celebrate the mural, and what's to come there will be an event happening on July 9. There will be law enforcement, COVID vaccine stations, food and music. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. until noon.







