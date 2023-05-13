New monthly summertime escape series at Rooftop L.O.A.

article

Rooftop L.O.A. in Midtown Atlanta has announced a new sumertime escape series, Departure Saturday.

Departure Saturday invites guests to depart from the ordinary and relive some of their favorite international vacations. Each monthly event will feature a live DJ playing music that reflects the atmosphere of each city, along with a coordinating laser light display, a menu curated with dishes and cocktails inspired by the city’s authentic cuisine, and entertainment in the form of dancers and unique experiences that match the destination.

The first monthly event is happening May 20 and will feature headliner DJ MADDS along with Decoteau and Ysheso. DJ MADDS will take the stage at 9 p.m., with Ysheso and DeCoteau setting the scene beginning at 6 p.m. The destination is St. Tropez, the ultimate French Riveria getaway.

Tulum in Mexico is the featured destination on June 17; Cape Town in Africa is the destination for July; the Agena Island of Mykonos will be featured in August; and Rio De Janeiro is the destination for September.

Departure Saturday will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight. Tickets can be purchased at www.RooftopLOA.com. https://rooftoploa.com/

