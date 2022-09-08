New InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 poll: Kemp widens lead over Abrams, Senate race remains tight

A new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll released on Thursday shows incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is widening his lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams as the race for U.S. Senate flips leads, but remains extremely close.

Kemp picked up a point, but Abrams slipped two points since July’s poll. Kemp continues to lead Abrams now with 50% versus her 42%. Libertarian Shane Hazel polled at 1% and another 1% say they plan to support another candidate. Those undecided have grown to 6%.

Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) speaks during an election night party after winning renomination to be the Republican candidate for Governor on May 24th, 2022 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency Expand

"Kemp leads in every age group in the survey. He receives right at 10% of African American support and a rather astounding 68% of white voters surveyed. Abrams has an impressive 54% of female voters while Kemp receives 63% from men," explained InsiderAdvantage Chairman Matt Towery. "Kemp has support from 50% of independents. With two months to go, Kemp would seem poised to potentially escape Georgia’s General Election runoff requirement."

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams holds a group discussion with women impacted by miscarriages in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on August 03, 2022. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in the U.S. Senate race in Georgia, incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock now trails Republican challenger Herschel Walker with 44% versus Walker’s 47%. Warnock appears to have lost four points while Walker picked up two points since July’s poll. Libertarian Chase Oliver polled at 4% with 5% still undecided.

Heisman Trophy winner and Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally on May 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. Tomorrow is the Primary Election Day in the state of Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

"Warnock is winning among younger voters and seniors but trails badly among those 40-64. Men support Walker at 60%, while women support Warnock at 55%. Walker is receiving 12% support from African American respondents," said Towery. "With only 4% undecided, this race could very well be headed to a General Election runoff given the fact that there seems to be few points among the various demographics up for grabs."

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) walks through the Senate Subway during a vote in the U.S. Capitol on September 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. Senators are working towards an agreement on a short-term spending bill to fund the government and avoid a potentia Expand

All changes are within the 4.2% margin of error. The poll was conducted between Sept. 6 and 7 and sampled 550 likely voters.