New initiative started to help feed unemployed hospitality workers in Atlanta

Many hospitality workers are facing financial woes due to the COVID-19 outbreak and because of this a new initiative has been started for those in need in the Atlanta area.

Michael Lennox along with other leaders of restaurants and businesses in the Atlanta area have started the "ATL Family Meal" organization.

Leaders are rallying together to help fellow hospitality workers survive during the pandemic.

The mission is to help feed, nurture and support hospitality workers during this time and after the COVID-19 crisis settles.

The goal is to reach more than 100,000 employees.

If you or someone you know could benefit from the organization, or if you would like to donate click here.