New immersive exhibit brings King Tut’s tomb to metro Atlanta

Last year marked the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamen’s tomb — an event which gave archeologists unparalleled insight into Ancient Egyptian beliefs and customs. Now, you can also experience the excitement of entering King Tut’s tomb — and all without ever leaving metro Atlanta.

Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures is the latest immersive exhibit to open inside Doraville’s Exhibition Hub Art Center, taking over part of the unique venue starting tomorrow and running through the end of the year. Faithfully reproducing Tutankhamen’s treasure-laden tomb, creators say the exhibit features more than a thousand historically-accurate objects along with bold graphics and movies, all meant to transport visitors to Ancient Egypt and shed light on the life — and afterlife — of the famed Pharaoh.

Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures will run alongside another current attraction at Exhibition Hub Art Center, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. The venue is located at 5660 Buford Highway Northeast in Doraville, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. Ticket prices start at $24.90 for adults and $17.90 for children — for more information or to buy tickets, click here.

We couldn’t wait to head to the "Valley of the Kings" and get a look at the riches left inside the king’s tomb — click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting an exclusive sneak peek at Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures.