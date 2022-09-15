New I-285 eastbound exit ramps to Ga. 400, Glenridge Drive to open Sept. 19

article

New exit ramps from Interstate 285 East to Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400 will be opening on Sept. 19, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The existing exit ramps to Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400 will close the same day, weather permitting.

Drivers moving east on I-285 exiting at Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400 must exit earlier just before the Roswell Road overpass.

Officials hope the new traffic pattern increases safety and reduces congestion.

"The anticipated opening is another key milestone progressing toward the I-285 lane reductions later this fall," the Dunwoody Police Department said in a Facebook post.