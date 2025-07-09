Multiple Tucker businesses broken into early Tuesday morning

The Brief Ford's BBQ, Nicky's Undefeated, Village Burger and Yes Events Space were broken into early Tuesday morning. Ford's BBQ owner said he heard the would-be thieves didn't get away with anything. This isn't the first time a Tucker business has been hit this year. Nicky's Undefeated and Corner Cup Coffee were broken into in January.



At least four businesses were hit by burglars early Tuesday morning in Tucker.

What we know:

The businesses were Ford's BBQ, Nicky's Undefeated, Village Burger and Yes Events Space -- all located around Main Street. They were broken into just around 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to DeKalb police.

Police said officers responded when one of the businesses' alarms went off around 5:30 a.m.

What they're saying:

Justin Bradford, the owner of Ford's BBQ, said staff were disheartened when they showed up Tuesday to find the door smashed in.

"It was broken and that's where they came in. So this is a temporary door brought to us by Four Brothers right down the street," Bradford said. "We swept up glass probably about seven different times."

Bradford said he doesn't think the burglars got away with anything.

"To my knowledge, nothing was actually taken," he said. "I think the main goal was to go in and look for cash registers and stuff like that, and they're all either locked up or half the places on Main Street sometimes don't even take cash."

Bradford said this is the first time something like this has happened to Ford's BBQ, which has been in the area for almost five years.

"We're fortunate enough that no one was in the building. Nobody was hurt," he said.

Bradford said the would-be thieves were caught on camera in the business, but he handed that video over to police.

Dig deeper:

Several businesses around Tucker and DeKalb County have been broken into or stolen from in the past year.

In June, 63-year-old Terrence Tamplin stole cash from Matthews Cafeteria in Tucker, according to DeKalb police.

In January, Nicky's Undefeated and Corner Cup Coffee were also targeted.

Anyone with information about the break-ins should contact DeKalb County police.