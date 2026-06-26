New Georgia laws going into effect July 1, 2026 | What to know

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More than 100 new Georgia laws take effect July 1, 2026, covering everything from education and public safety to health care, consumer protection and taxes.

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We've highlighted some of the most significant new laws that could affect Georgians. The list does not include every law taking effect July 1, but instead focuses on those with the broadest public impact.

Here's a look at some of the new laws taking effect July 1:

State Budget

HB 974 – Fiscal Year 2027 state budget

Funds Georgia state government and agencies for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026.

Animals

HB 668 – Service dog protections

Increases penalties for harming or interfering with service dogs and makes it illegal to falsely claim an animal is a service dog.

Business

HB 1129 – Enterprise zone updates

Revises rules governing local enterprise zones, including tax incentives and qualification requirements.

HB 1470 – Website accessibility litigation

Creates legal remedies aimed at discouraging abusive lawsuits over website accessibility claims while encouraging businesses to correct accessibility issues.

SB 447 – Building permit transparency

Requires local governments to provide real-time online updates on the status of building permit applications.

Children & families

SB 383 – Child fatality review updates

Expands child fatality review committees and strengthens training, reporting and investigation requirements.

HB 350 – Safe Haven law expansion

Expands Georgia's Safe Haven law by allowing newborns to be safely surrendered at ambulances, public safety vehicles and approved newborn safety devices.

HB 1283 – Family Justice Centers

Authorizes Family Justice Centers that provide coordinated services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, abuse and human trafficking, and extends evidence retention in sexual assault cases.

Consumer protection

HB 1112 – Cash rounding law

Creates rules for cash transactions if the U.S. stops using pennies. Businesses must accept exact change if offered, and sales tax must be calculated before any rounding occurs. (This only applies if pennies are discontinued.)

HB 945 – Financial fraud and cryptocurrency protections

Allows banks to freeze suspicious transactions involving elderly or disabled adults and adds new consumer protections for cryptocurrency kiosks.

Courts & Judicial System

HB 999 – Magistrate court updates

Raises the maximum amount for civil cases in Georgia magistrate courts from $15,000 to $25,000 and updates court procedures. (One section takes effect Jan. 1, 2027.)

HB 1020 – Judicial Retirement System changes

Updates retirement benefits and survivor benefit calculations for district attorneys participating in Georgia's Judicial Retirement System.

Criminal & Public Safety

SB 470 – Emergency & Public Safety Signal Protection Act

Bans the possession, sale, manufacture and use of signal jammers, with limited exceptions.

SB 542 – Clergy sexual misconduct law

Creates new criminal offenses for improper sexual contact by clergy members and establishes a 15-year statute of limitations.

SB 587 – Abuse investigations and animal cruelty

Allows courts to order the location of alleged child or elder abuse victims and creates a statewide animal cruelty database.

HB 1075 – Human trafficking penalties

Increases penalties for people previously convicted of human trafficking who commit certain sexual offenses.

SB 570 – Georgia Human Trafficking Prevention Training Act

Requires hotels, inns and short-term rental operators to provide human trafficking awareness training for employees.

HB 1097 – Caregiver background checks

Requires criminal background and registry checks for caregivers and employees at facilities serving children, older adults and people with disabilities.

SB 547 – Pimping and pandering penalties

Raises pimping and pandering offenses from misdemeanors to felonies, increasing criminal penalties.

HB 447 – Gift card fraud

Creates new felony offenses for stealing, forging or fraudulently using gift cards.

Education

HB 340 – Distraction-Free Education Act

Prohibits public school students in kindergarten through eighth grade from using personal electronic devices during the school day, with limited exceptions.

HB 651 – School-zone automated enforcement

Updates how school-zone speed cameras are enforced and allows prosecutors to pursue unpaid civil penalties generated by camera citations.

HB 1164 – State Board of Education audit committee

Requires the State Board of Education to establish an audit committee to improve oversight and accountability.

HB 1030 – Math Matters Act

Expands access to advanced math courses and updates teacher preparation requirements for math instruction.

HB 1302 – Education and Workforce Strategy Act

Reorganizes Georgia's education and workforce planning offices to better align schools, apprenticeships and career training.

HB 1284 – Terminally ill students

Allows Georgia high schools to award diplomas early to students with terminal illnesses who are receiving end-of-life care.

SB 589 – School enrollment age changes

Changes the age cutoff for kindergarten and first-grade enrollment and expands some voluntary Pre-K options.

SB 552 – Student political expression

Protects public school students' rights to political expression and guarantees equal access to school political groups.

SB 369 – Education program updates

Expands opportunities for virtual students, creates dropout recovery charter schools and sets new rules for nontraditional education programs.

SB 179 – Computer science education

Requires computer science to become a high school graduation requirement beginning with the 2031-32 school year and classifies virtual-only nonpublic schools as private schools.

Employment

HB 1118 – Paid maternal leave

Provides eligible state employees with 120 hours of paid maternity leave after childbirth and protects them from workplace retaliation for taking the leave.

HB 987 – Voluntary Portable Benefits Act

Creates a voluntary system that allows independent contractors to receive benefits, such as health or retirement contributions, through portable benefit accounts without changing their employment status.

HB 483 – Code enforcement protections

Creates stronger criminal penalties for assaults against code enforcement officers while performing their duties. The enhanced penalties apply specifically to offenses committed after July 1, 2026.

Entertainment & Gaming

HB 455 – Bingo law changes

Expands where bingo games can be held, increases the amount of prize money that can be awarded and limits how many bingo sessions can be held each day and month.

Food, Drugs & Cosmetics

HB 117 – Imported shrimp labeling

Requires restaurants to disclose when shrimp served is imported rather than wild-caught or domestic.

SB 551 – Egg law repeal

Repeals Georgia's laws governing egg grading, labeling and quality standards.

Homeowners

SB 406 – Georgia Property Owners' Bill of Rights Act (section 7 only)

Gives homeowners more HOA protections by requiring certified notice before collection actions, increasing transparency and creating a state complaint process for HOA disputes. Only Section 7, which deals with attorney's fees, goes into effect on July 1.

Hunting

HB 946 – Feral hog control

Allows people to trap feral hogs without a license and use drones to locate them. Captured hogs must be euthanized.

SB 148 – Hunting safety in schools

Allows public schools to offer hunting safety courses for students in grades 6-12 and creates a pilot program for outdoor learning spaces.

Medical

HB 227 – Medical cannabis updates

Renames Georgia's "low THC oil" program to medical cannabis and updates state laws and criminal penalties related to medical cannabis use and regulation.

SB 195 – Pharmacist PrEP and PEP law

Allows specially trained pharmacists to dispense HIV prevention medications without a traditional prescription under certain conditions.

Money & Finances

HB 945 – Financial fraud and cryptocurrency protections

Allows banks to temporarily freeze accounts when elder financial exploitation is suspected and creates new regulations for cryptocurrency kiosks, including transaction limits, fee caps and fraud warnings.

Motor Vehicles & Traffic

HB 1161 – Traffic safety updates

Updates Georgia's laws on yielding to emergency vehicles, fleeing from police and traffic stops. (The window tint section takes effect July 1, 2027.)

HB 651 – School-zone speed cameras

Updates rules for school-zone speed cameras, adds penalties for misuse and limits new camera programs after 2027 without voter approval. (Some provisions take effect July 1, 2027.)

SB 293 – Odometer fraud law

Makes odometer tampering a felony and significantly increases penalties for vehicle mileage and title fraud.

Protecting the disabled

SB 433 – Autism awareness and training

Creates autism awareness license plates and requires Georgia law enforcement officers to receive training on interacting with people with autism or developmental disabilities.

Religion

SB 591 – Disrupting religious services

Increases penalties for intentionally disrupting religious services, funerals and memorial services. Penalties are even tougher for military funerals.

Senior citizen protection

SB 439 – Senior living referral transparency

Requires senior living referral agencies to disclose key information to prospective residents and limits when they can collect referral fees.