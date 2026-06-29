Georgia medical cannabis expansion: New laws take effect Wednesday

The Brief A massive expansion to Georgia medical cannabis expansion rules goes into effect Wednesday, eliminating the previous tight restrictions on product formulas. The Georgia Patient First Act expands the registry to thousands of new residents by introducing new qualifying health conditions. Local dispensaries are preparing for an immediate rush of new patients seeking faster relief through newly legalized vaporization methods.



An expansion of Georgia's medical cannabis laws is set to take effect this Wednesday, July 1, opening up access to additional residents by adding eligible medical conditions, removing a THC cap, and allowing other forms of medical cannabis.

The Georgia Patient First Act arrives as the state’s current medical cannabis registry stands at around 35,000 patients. Local dispensaries are preparing for an immediate influx of new individuals seeking treatment.

What we know:

​The Georgia Patient First Act officially goes into effect on Wednesday, July 1.

​Under the revised law, the state is expanding the list of qualifying medical conditions required to join the medical cannabis registry. HIV, lupus, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) have officially been added to the list of approved conditions.

​The updated regulations also alter product formulation and purchasing limits. Medical cannabis products in Georgia will no longer be subject to a 5% THC cap. Instead, patients will be permitted to obtain up to 1,200 milligrams of THC per item, with a maximum purchase limit of 12,000 milligrams per transaction.

​Additionally, the law expands the products available to patients to include vaporization.

What they're saying:

​Medical cannabis businesses operating in the state say they believe the legislative updates will bring a substantial wave of new customers to their locations.

​Tim Morey, an official with Trulieve, a medical cannabis dispensary operating in Marietta, said the company has anticipated these regulatory adjustments for some time and stands ready to handle the increased patient volume.

​"We expected this for a while to come along," Morey said. "With expanded recommendations and qualifications, we expect to see our patient count grow significantly over next 6 months."

​Morey noted that the inclusion of HIV, lupus, and IBS will directly drive that registry growth, while the removal of the 5% THC cap will fundamentally alter what patients can buy.

​"You will be able to get up to 1200mg per item, and 12,000 mg per purchase. That will expand the amount of product you will be able to get," Morey said.

​Commenting on the introduction of vaporization to the state program, Morey emphasized that the faster onset time is critical for patients experiencing severe symptoms.

​"Vaporization normally on set is 10 to 15 minutes. The majority of the products that were in the program previously have an onset of one to three hours," Morey said, adding, "If you are in pain or crisis situation, you want that onset as quickly as you can get it."

​With the state's baseline of 35,000 patients poised to climb, Morey expressed optimism about the role the expanded program will play in public health.

​"Now you will be able to expand this to more people, right?" Morey said. "This plant is so tremendous for people and their health journeys."