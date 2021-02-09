New Georgia bill would track rape kits through criminal process

article

A new bill introduced in the Georgia House aims to further bolster Georgia’s sexual assault legislation.

The measure would create a system that would track the location and status of rape kits throughout the entire criminal justice process.

Victims could also anonymously monitor and receive updates on their kits.

At a news conference Tuesday, State Representative Scott Holcomb, D-District 81, explained how this bill continues the progress the state has already made.

"Back in 2016, we passed Senate Bill 304 to address the timeliness of processing our sexual assault kids to address the backlog. In 2019, we passed legislation to extend the time by which we preserve sexual assault evidence to reflect best practices. And what we're doing now is we're continuing that work," Holdcomb said.

Rep. Holcomb said the goal of this tracking system, is to have more perpetrators identified and convicted.

