New exit opens on I-285 Eastbound

Did traffic feel different on your ride to work today?

That could be thanks to a new exit that opened on I-285 Eastbound earlier this morning.

At 5 a.m., Georgia Department of Transportation closed the old Eastbound ramp leading to Glenridge Drive and SR 400 Northbound and Southbound.

Starting Monday, drivers looking to make that turn must exit earlier, just before the Roswell Road overpass.

GDOT claims this new exit point will help the flow of traffic on the main interstate and enhance safety.

More changes are expected to come to I-285 as some lanes will close later on this fall.