New details reveal timeline of security breach at Atlanta airport

The Brief Police reports and 911 calls obtained by FOX 5 reveal that a man accused of breaching security at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Oct. 30 made it to the X-ray machines before being stopped. Witnesses said bystanders tackled the suspect, Fabian Leon, after he ran past TSA agents. Police said Leon admitted to drinking alcohol and using drugs before the incident, and one TSA agent suffered minor injuries.



New information from police is providing a clearer picture of a security breach at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at the end of October.

What we know:

FOX 5 obtained the police report, 911 calls and radio traffic from Oct. 30, when Fabian Leon was accused of attempting to breach the airport’s main security checkpoint.

According to police reports, a 911 call from a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee came into the airport communication center at 8:28 a.m. that day.

Responding officers said witnesses told them Leon ran at full speed past the first agent at the checkpoint, pushed by agents and passengers, and made it to the X-ray machines before a bystander slammed him to the ground.

In their original release, police said Leon was stopped before breaching the checkpoint. However, the TSA agent who made the 911 call told the operator that Leon had breached part of the security line and wasn’t stopped until reaching the X-ray machines. The agent also said Leon was located "on the secure side" when asked by the operator.

After the bystander tackled Leon, an Atlanta police officer assigned to the airport arrested him and waited for additional units to respond.

Police said Leon told officers he had been drinking alcohol and had taken drugs before the incident, but he did not specify which substances. Officers also noted that Leon appeared to be mumbling after his arrest.

Dig deeper:

A TSA agent was treated by EMS after Leon allegedly grabbed him, causing the agent to fall to the floor, according to police radio recordings. The agent’s injuries were described as minor.

Local perspective:

The scare came the same month as a man was arrested by APD for threatening to "shoot up" the airport. He was arrested inside the airport, and officers said they later found a gun in his car.