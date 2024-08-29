New curfew in effect in Rockdale County

Rockdale County has implemented a new curfew for children under 16 years old. The curfew is from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekends.

Exceptions to the curfew include being accompanied by a parent or guardian or in emergency situations.

Parents could face fines if their children violate the curfew.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says that the curfew will be strictly enforced.

In a post to their Facebook page, they included a press release related to a recent "illegal race meet" that took place on Aug. 26.