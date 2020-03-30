New coronavirus testing guidelines for Fulton County residents
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Board of Health is putting new testing guidelines in effect for the coronavirus.
Starting Monday, any Fulton County resident who wants to get a COVID-19 test must have symptoms of the virus, such as a cough, fever, and shortness of breath.
One of the following criteria must also be met:
- Age 60 or older
- Caregiver of those 60 and over
- Caregiver or those who are immune-compromised
- Healthcare workers
- Patients with serious chronic or medical conditions (heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease)
- Work and live in a congregate setting
Anyone with questions about the testing guidelines can call the Fulton County Board of Health COVID-19 hotline to speak with a nurse. That number is 404-613-8150.
According to the Georgia Department of Health, Fulton County has the most cases of coronavirus.
