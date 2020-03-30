New coronavirus testing guidelines for Fulton County residents

The Fulton County Board of Health is putting new testing guidelines in effect for the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, any Fulton County resident who wants to get a COVID-19 test must have symptoms of the virus, such as a cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

One of the following criteria must also be met:

Age 60 or older

Caregiver of those 60 and over

Caregiver or those who are immune-compromised

Healthcare workers

Patients with serious chronic or medical conditions (heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease)

Work and live in a congregate setting

Anyone with questions about the testing guidelines can call the Fulton County Board of Health COVID-19 hotline to speak with a nurse. That number is 404-613-8150.

According to the Georgia Department of Health, Fulton County has the most cases of coronavirus.

SEE HERE: Learn more about the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia