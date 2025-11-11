New Chick-fil-A venture brings café, juice bar concepts under one roof

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A new beverage-focused restaurant called Daybright Coffee and Refreshment welcomes customers with handcrafted drinks, smoothies, and baked donuts at its first location on Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway in Hiram, Georgia, on Oct. 30, 2025. (Red Wagon Ventures, LLC is a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Inc.)

The Brief Chick-fil-A’s Red Wagon Ventures launched Daybright Coffee and Refreshment in Hiram, blending coffee, juice, and café offerings. Daybright sources its coffee through Thrive Farmers to support fair incomes for farming families. The concept joins other Chick-fil-A ventures like Truett’s Grill, Little Blue Menu, and Outfox Hospitality.



Georgia has a new beverage-focused concept from a Chick-fil-A subsidiary which is now serving customers in metro Atlanta.

What is Daybright Coffee and Refreshment?

What we know:

Daybright Coffee and Refreshment, developed by Red Wagon Ventures, LLC, opened its first location Oct. 30 in Hiram, offering handcrafted coffees, smoothies, juices, and breakfast-style bites made with "simple ingredients."

The new concept blends elements of a coffee shop, juice bar, and café under one roof. The menu features locally roasted house blends, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, baked donuts, sandwiches, and sparkling fruit "Fizzes."

Daybright sources its coffee through Thrive Farmers, a collective that partners directly with farming families to ensure fair, stable incomes.

What they're saying:

"With schedules busier than ever, we know people are looking for easy, convenient ways to enjoy quality food and beverages," said David Farmer, Vice President of Red Wagon Ventures. "Daybright is designed with this in mind, offering delicious beverages and portable bites intended to delight customers and help boost their busy days."

Other Chick-fil-A concepts

Dig deeper:

Chick-fil-A has experimented with several standalone restaurant concepts beyond its signature chicken chain.

The company operates Truett’s Grill and Truett’s Chick-fil-A under its heritage division, honoring founder S. Truett Cathy’s original Dwarf House diner that opened in Hapeville in 1946.

Other ventures include Little Blue Menu, a digital-only kitchen offering Chick-fil-A favorites alongside new menu items, and Outfox Hospitality, an innovation arm that explores fresh approaches to service and dining.

Daybright Coffee and Refreshment is the newest concept to emerge from Red Wagon Ventures, a Chick-fil-A subsidiary dedicated to developing entirely new business ideas.

Where is Daybright?

What you can do:

The 4326 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway restaurant includes a dual-lane drive-thru and indoor dining area. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays.

Customers can learn more or join the rewards program at daybrightcoffee.com.