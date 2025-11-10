Chick-fil-A offers sweet potato offerings exclusively in Georgia

article

The Brief Chick-fil-A’s Truett’s Group restaurants in Georgia are offering two exclusive holiday items featuring sweet potatoes. The limited-time menu includes a Sweet Potato Fried Pie and a Spicy Chicken and Sweet Potato Waffle. Truett’s Group locations honor founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy with full-service dining and Georgia-only menu innovations.



Chick-fil-A fans in Georgia have two new reasons to celebrate the holidays with flavors you won’t find anywhere else.

Chick-fil-A and sweet potatoes

What we know:

Available exclusively at Truett’s Group Restaurants, guests dining at Truett’s Grill, The Dwarf House, Truett’s Luau, Dwarf House and Truett’s Chick-fil-A locations can enjoy two limited-time menu items beginning this holiday season.

The Sweet Potato Fried Pie features a warm, flaky crust filled with a creamy sweet-potato center, lightly spiced for a fall-inspired flavor. Each hand pie is wrapped in tender dough and fried to golden perfection.

The Spicy Chicken and Sweet Potato Waffle pairs Chick-fil-A’s spicy chicken filet with a warm sweet-potato waffle, topped with maple syrup and creamy butter for a sweet-and-spicy combination.

Both items are available only while supplies last at participating Truett’s Group restaurants, which are located exclusively in Georgia.

SEE ALSO: Chick-fil-A launches holiday collection of cozy gifts and décor

What is Truett’s Group Legacy?

The backstory:

Each of the Truett’s Group restaurants offers a full-service dining experience that blends Chick-fil-A’s signature menu with founder S. Truett Cathy’s original Southern hospitality. These sit-down restaurants reflect different parts of Cathy’s life and legacy while serving as testing grounds for new menu ideas.

The Dwarf House, opened in 1946 in Hapeville, was Cathy’s first restaurant and the birthplace of the original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich. It still offers diner-style service with menu items from Cathy’s early days, including burgers and breakfast plates.

Truett’s Grill, introduced in 1996, celebrates Cathy’s 50th year in the restaurant business with a 1950s-inspired design, complete with vintage décor and a menu featuring Southern classics like fried okra and collard greens alongside Chick-fil-A favorites.

Truett’s Luau, opened in Fayetteville in 2013, brings a Hawaiian theme to Georgia with tropical-inspired dishes and island décor while maintaining the signature Chick-fil-A service experience.

Truett’s Chick-fil-A, launched in 2017, honors Cathy’s family legacy with home-style touches, photos, and heirlooms, plus unique sides such as fried pickles and loaded waffle fries available only at these locations.

Together, these Georgia-exclusive restaurants keep the founder’s vision of innovation, comfort, and community alive — offering guests a slower-paced, sit-down version of Chick-fil-A built around the same core values of care and connection.

SEE ALSO: Chick-fil-A brings back peppermint favorites for the holidays

Learn more

What you can do:

To learn more about the offerings and locations of each, click here.