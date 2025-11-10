Chick-fil-A brings back peppermint favorites for the holidays

article

The Brief Chick-fil-A’s peppermint beverages return nationwide November 10 for a limited time. Seasonal favorites like Chicken Tortilla Soup and 30-count Nugget Trays are promoted as shareable holiday options. The company says its holiday lineup is designed to help guests "slow down and savor their time together."



Chick-fil-A’s most anticipated holiday flavors are back.

The Peppermint Chip Milkshake, Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee and Peppermint Iced Coffee will return to restaurants nationwide. Also returning for the holidays are comfort classics such as Chicken Tortilla Soup and 30-count Nugget Trays, promoted as shareable options for family gatherings.

Peppermint: A taste of Christmas spirit

What we know:

Chick-fil-A’s holiday season officially begins November 10 with the return of its popular peppermint beverages. The Peppermint Chip Milkshake, Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee and Peppermint Iced Coffee will all be available nationwide for a limited time.

The Peppermint Chip Milkshake is made with Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert blended with peppermint bark chips for a cool, creamy treat. The Peppermint Chip Frosted Coffee combines cold-brewed coffee, peppermint syrup and Icedream with peppermint bark chips, while the Peppermint Iced Coffee offers a simpler cold-brew version sweetened with pure cane syrup and peppermint syrup.

Company leaders said the seasonal lineup brings "a taste of Christmas spirit" to any part of the day, from morning coffee runs to after-dinner desserts.

Friends gather around a Chick-fil-A platter filled with nuggets and Chicken Tortilla Soup during a holiday get-together in Atlanta on Nov. 10, 2025. (Chick-fil-A)

Chicken tortilla soup and nuggets

Dig deeper:

Alongside the peppermint treats, Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is encouraging customers to plan holiday gatherings with larger, shareable options. The company highlighted its 30-count Nugget Trays and Chicken Tortilla Soup as easy choices for family get-togethers or parties.

The items are part of Chick-fil-A’s push to help guests "set the table for togetherness" during the busy holiday season.

Chick-fil-A's holiday celebration

What they're saying:

"At Chick-fil-A, we want to help guests slow down, come together and enjoy great food with even more ways to connect amid the holiday hustle," said Khalilah Cooper, vice president of brand strategy, advertising and media at Chick-fil-A. "This year we’re offering even more ways to make the season easier — and more meaningful — from shareable menu favorites and seasonal treats to new family content and thoughtful gifts. However guests choose to celebrate, we hope to help them slow down and savor their time together."

To learn more, visit the Chick-fil-A online menu.