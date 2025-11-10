Chick-fil-A launches holiday collection of cozy gifts and décor

article

The Brief Chick-fil-A’s new holiday collection features matching crewnecks, blankets, mugs and décor inspired by its signature cow and sauce themes. Restaurant-exclusive gifts include sauce sets, ornaments, keychains and plush holiday cows available while supplies last. The Chick-fil-A Play App adds new games and Season Two of Legends of Evergreen Hills for family holiday fun.



Wearing your food never looked this good. Chick-fil-A is expanding its holiday lineup beyond the menu this year, adding cozy clothing, home goods and family entertainment aimed at helping guests "slow down and savor their time together."

The Atlanta-based company’s new holiday merchandise collection launches online this week, featuring matching family crewnecks, wearable blankets, gift wrap, serving trays and stocking stuffers.

Chick-fil-A-themed gifts and ornaments sit wrapped and ready for giving as part of the restaurant’s 2025 holiday merchandise collection. (Chick-fil-A)

The new apparel and home line blends comfort and brand nostalgia, with red-and-white designs inspired by Chick-fil-A’s signature cow and sauce themes. Shoppers will also find holiday mugs, decorative pillows, tote bags and limited-edition accessories meant for gifting or entertaining.

At participating restaurants, exclusive items will be available while supplies last, including sauce gift sets, ornaments, keychains and plush holiday cows modeled after characters from the Chick-fil-A Play App.

Shoppers browse Chick-fil-A’s new holiday apparel line, featuring matching family crewnecks and cozy blankets, available online beginning Nov. 10, 2025. (Chick-fil-A)

Beyond food and gifts, the company is adding new ways for families to celebrate together through the Chick-fil-A Play App.

Season Two of Legends of Evergreen Hills debuts with five new 22-minute episodes available in the Play App and on YouTube. The animated series follows 12-year-old Sam and her friends through festive adventures filled with humor and heart.

The app also features new interactive content, including games like Do-Good Detectives and Dance Moo-chine, along with Play it Forward videos and family recipe ideas. Chick-fil-A says the additions are designed to make holiday travel, family nights and downtime more enjoyable.

You can visit https://shop.chick-fil-a.com to find the latest Chick-fil-A gifts and apparel.

And to learn more about Chick-fil-A's holiday celebrations by going to https://www.chick-fil-a.com/stories.