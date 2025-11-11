'Gravy Extinguisher' being offered by Firehouse Subs to rescue dry turkeys

article

The Brief Firehouse Subs is launching a limited-edition "Gravy Extinguisher" to add humor and flavor to Thanksgiving feasts. All proceeds benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted over $100 million to first responders. The $20 Gravy Extinguisher goes on sale Friday, Nov. 14, exclusively at FirehouseGravyRescue.com while supplies last.



Firehouse Subs wants to extinguish dry turkeys this year. The sandwich shop, founded by two former firefighters in Florida, is offering a new limited-edition "Gravy Extinguisher."

What is a Gravy Extinguisher?

What we know:

The saucy selection, made of food-safe plastic, is meant to add a little heat and humor to the Thanksgiving table this year. Marketed to those who may have gotten themselves into some hot gravy by roasting a dry bird, the novelty item is designed to be both a conversation starter and stopper.

The device is designed to be filled with hot gravy for your next holiday feast.

Just remember, the extinguisher doesn’t come with gravy, you’ll have to bring your own backup.

The extinguisher holds up to two liters of gravy or other liquids. Its canister chamber can be filled, and a pump is used to dispense the gravy. Just point and serve.

The company also stresses that it is not an actual fire extinguisher—it just looks like one—and is definitely not a toy.

Thanksgiving emergencies

What they're saying:

"Thanksgiving emergencies happen, and when they do, Firehouse Subs is on call," said Mike Vizza, director of communications at Firehouse Subs. "Whether your turkey’s overcooked, underwhelming, or on the edge of disaster, the Firehouse Subs Gravy Extinguisher delivers a blast of flavor to save your feast. Best of all, every purchase helps equip the real heroes, first responders, with vital lifesaving tools."

How does the Gravy Extinguisher work?

What we don't know:

The company also hasn’t clarified how many will be produced, or how long supplies will last.

It’s also unknown how quickly online orders will ship ahead of Thanksgiving.

What is Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation?

What's next:

Before you think this is a ‘pour’ decision or that this is just Firehouse Subs hopping on the gravy train, the company says every dollar earned goes toward the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which is a nonprofit created by the restaurant’s firefighter founders to support first responders across North America, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Since its launch in 2005, the foundation has awarded more than $100 million in grants for lifesaving equipment, training, and education. Funding comes from Firehouse Subs promotions and guest donations, helping police, fire, and EMS agencies purchase tools such as radios, defibrillators, and rescue vehicles.

What is Firehouse Subs?

The backstory:

Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1994 by two former firefighters, Firehouse Subs has built its reputation on hot, hearty sandwiches stacked with quality meats, melted cheeses, and bold flavors. Signature menu items include the Hook & Ladder, Engineer, and Firehouse Hero, along with fan favorites like the New York Steamer and Captain’s Club.

How to get a Gravy Extinguisher

What you can do:

The Gravy Extinguisher launches Friday, Nov. 14 at noon Eastern Time for $20 exclusively at FirehouseGravyRescue.com. It is available for purchase and shipping within the United States. It’s a one-time online release and will only be available while supplies last.