New CDC director tours Roybal campus amid layoffs, shooting aftermath

The Brief At least 600 CDC employees are being laid off, including about 100 in prevention-related roles, as confirmed by CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez. The CDC campus in Decatur suffered significant damage from an Aug. 8 mass shooting, with over 500 rounds fired, affecting multiple buildings and floors. New security measures are being implemented to protect staff, with Director Minari emphasizing support for employees and conducting a layered security assessment.



At least 600 employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are being laid off, according to a new report from the Associated Press.

PREVIOUS STORY: CDC layoffs: At least 600 employees terminated from agency

The union representing CDC workers said permanent termination notices were sent out this week. The AP reports the cuts include about 100 employees in prevention-related roles.

Touring bullet-riddled CDC campus

What we know:

CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez, who was appointed earlier this year, confirmed the layoffs in an interview Thursday. She toured the Decatur headquarters, where bullet holes and other damage remain from the Aug. 8 mass shooting carried out by 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White.

Monarez also met with employees still reeling from the tragedy. Many workers remained shaken as hundreds of rounds fired by the gunman shattered windows across the campus, including offices where employees were present.

Minari, who took over as director last month, called the shooting "a brazen attack" on the agency’s ability to do its work. She said new security measures are being put in place to protect staff.

Authorities say about 500 rounds were fired during the incident, with more than 180 striking six buildings on the campus. Five bullets penetrated thick windows, and damage extended across multiple floors and even to the guard shack at the property entrance.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Hundreds of bullet holes pock the outside of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Roybal campus located along Clifton Road in Atlanta during a visit by director Dr. Susan Monarez on Aug. 21, 2025. (FOX 5)

RELATED STORIES

CDC director in Atlanta

What they're saying:

"There’s still a lot of anxiety here," Monarez said, noting that new security measures are being discussed. She said her focus is on supporting staff as the agency moves forward in the wake of both the shooting and the newly announced layoffs.

"It’s devastating. It’s absolutely devastating," Minari said as she walked past damaged offices. "Knowing that these windows are damaged, there were people right here, and not just in this building, not just this floor. The CDC is a family, and they’re so close-knit, and they are so passionate about their work."

"So we’re doing a layered security assessment, and we’re looking at physical processes that we can put in place," Minari said. "We’re adding security staff, we’re going to add a number of layers to make sure that people can come back and be safe."

The security gate in front of the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Roybal campus located along Clifton Road in Atlanta during a visit by director Dr. Susan Monarez on Aug. 21, 2025.

This week, Minari also sat down with employees to hear concerns and discuss how to move forward. Staff members said her willingness to listen was meaningful.

"It’s been very meaningful to know that she’s open to hearing what we have to say and she’s actually taking action as well," said Mona Patel.

Jeff Williams, who oversees safety, security and asset management for the property, said some buildings sustained bullet damage across as many as eight floors. He described the attack as a wide spray of gunfire that spanned nearly 50 degrees.

"If we owe a debt of gratitude to Officer Rose, that is immeasurable and it really can’t be put into words," added Cassie Strong, referring to the CDC officer honored by colleagues.

Memorial for Officer Rose

What you can do:

A memorial for Officer Rose continues to grow on campus, as the community prepares for a funeral service Friday morning at First Baptist Church in Atlanta’s Dunwoody area. The service, which begins at 11 a.m., is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

A memorial for DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose grows outside of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Roybal campus located along Clifton Road in Atlanta during a visit by director Dr. Susan Monarez on Aug. 21, 2025. (FOX 5)

CDC layoffs

What we don't know:

The CDC has not released further details about which positions are being eliminated.