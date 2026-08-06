New CDC director for Atlanta-based CDC confirmed by Senate

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The Brief The U.S. Senate confirmed Dr. Erica Schwartz to lead the Atlanta-based CDC. She becomes the agency's first Senate-confirmed director in nearly a year. Schwartz takes over as the CDC faces staffing losses, low morale and ongoing political scrutiny.



The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new leader.

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What we know:

The U.S. Senate voted 51-44 on Wednesday to confirm Dr. Erica Schwartz as director of the CDC, making her the agency's first Senate-confirmed leader in nearly a year.

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Schwartz, 54, becomes the 22nd director of the nation's top public health agency. She previously served as deputy surgeon general, held a leadership role with the U.S. Coast Guard and has both medical and law degrees, according to The Associated Press.

Taking over during a turbulent time

Dig deeper:

Schwartz assumes leadership as the CDC continues to recover from months of upheaval.

The agency has lost more than 3,000 employees through layoffs and resignations since President Donald Trump returned to office, and has been led by a series of acting directors. Public health groups have also raised concerns about declining morale and political influence within the agency.

During her Senate confirmation process, some lawmakers questioned whether Schwartz would be willing to make science-based decisions if they conflicted with directives from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ultimately, enough senators supported her nomination to secure confirmation.

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Public health groups call for stability

What they're saying:

Several public health organizations welcomed the confirmation but said Schwartz now faces the challenge of rebuilding confidence in the agency.

They say the CDC needs stable leadership, a commitment to science and support for the agency's public health workforce as it works to restore trust and respond to future health threats.