Erica Schwartz nominated by Trump to lead Atlanta-based CDC
ATLANTA - President Donald Trump nominated former Deputy Surgeon General Erica Schwartz on Thursday to serve as the next director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Trump picks 'star' for Atlanta-based CDC
What we know:
President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Erica Schwartz on social media Thursday, calling her "incredibly talented" and a "STAR!". Schwartz previously served as the deputy surgeon general. If confirmed, she will take over an agency that has struggled with leadership stability for more than a year. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised the move during a hearing Thursday, stating the new team would "revolutionize" the CDC and get it "back on track.".
Agency hit by leadership 'revolving door'
What we don't know:
It remains unclear if Schwartz will secure enough Senate support to avoid the fate of previous nominees. While Kennedy expressed confidence in the new team, the specific timeline for her confirmation hearing has not been set. Additionally, it is unknown how the current scientific staff will react to the appointment following recent high-level resignations in protest of political meddling.
Failed picks and short-lived terms
The backstory:
The road to a permanent leader in Atlanta has been rocky. The first pick, former Florida congressman Dr. David Weldon, withdrew in March 2025 after realizing he lacked the necessary Senate votes. His successor, Susan Monarez, was confirmed but lasted less than a month before being fired for not being "aligned" with the administration's agenda. Since then, the agency has been led by a series of temporary officials from Washington, including current overseer Jay Bhattacharya.
Vaccine schedules and federal court battles
Big picture view:
The CDC is currently navigating major policy shifts under Kennedy, who recently attempted a significant rewrite of childhood vaccine recommendations. While Kennedy initially promised not to change the schedules, he later pivoted to investigate them, leading to a federal judge recently putting some of those efforts on hold.
Struggles with surgeon general pick
What's next:
Schwartz’s nomination comes as another key health pick, Dr. Casey Means, struggles to gain traction for the U.S. surgeon general role. Means' nomination has languished since February, reflecting bipartisan skepticism in the Senate regarding the current direction of the health department. Observers will be watching to see if Schwartz faces similar hurdles during her own confirmation process.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a report by Mike Stobbe of the Associated Press, who covers medical news, as well as contributions from AP writer Ali Swenson.