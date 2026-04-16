Erica Schwartz nominated by Trump to lead Atlanta-based CDC

The Brief President Donald Trump nominated former Deputy Surgeon General Erica Schwartz on Thursday to lead the Atlanta-based CDC. The agency has faced a "revolving door" of temporary leaders and internal turmoil since the administration took office. Schwartz’s nomination follows the failed confirmation of previous pick David Weldon and the quick ouster of former director Susan Monarez.



President Donald Trump nominated former Deputy Surgeon General Erica Schwartz on Thursday to serve as the next director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump picks 'star' for Atlanta-based CDC

What we know:

President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Erica Schwartz on social media Thursday, calling her "incredibly talented" and a "STAR!". Schwartz previously served as the deputy surgeon general. If confirmed, she will take over an agency that has struggled with leadership stability for more than a year. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised the move during a hearing Thursday, stating the new team would "revolutionize" the CDC and get it "back on track.".

Agency hit by leadership 'revolving door'

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Schwartz will secure enough Senate support to avoid the fate of previous nominees. While Kennedy expressed confidence in the new team, the specific timeline for her confirmation hearing has not been set. Additionally, it is unknown how the current scientific staff will react to the appointment following recent high-level resignations in protest of political meddling.

Failed picks and short-lived terms

The backstory:

The road to a permanent leader in Atlanta has been rocky. The first pick, former Florida congressman Dr. David Weldon, withdrew in March 2025 after realizing he lacked the necessary Senate votes. His successor, Susan Monarez, was confirmed but lasted less than a month before being fired for not being "aligned" with the administration's agenda. Since then, the agency has been led by a series of temporary officials from Washington, including current overseer Jay Bhattacharya.

Vaccine schedules and federal court battles

Big picture view:

The CDC is currently navigating major policy shifts under Kennedy, who recently attempted a significant rewrite of childhood vaccine recommendations. While Kennedy initially promised not to change the schedules, he later pivoted to investigate them, leading to a federal judge recently putting some of those efforts on hold.

Struggles with surgeon general pick

What's next:

Schwartz’s nomination comes as another key health pick, Dr. Casey Means, struggles to gain traction for the U.S. surgeon general role. Means' nomination has languished since February, reflecting bipartisan skepticism in the Senate regarding the current direction of the health department. Observers will be watching to see if Schwartz faces similar hurdles during her own confirmation process.