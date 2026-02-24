CDC's principal deputy director Ralph Abraham stepping down

The Brief Dr. Ralph Abraham resigns as CDC principal deputy director, effective immediately, citing unforeseen family obligations. His exit follows other recent leadership changes as the agency faces budget cuts, staff losses and policy controversy. The CDC is being led on an interim basis by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya; no replacement has been named.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday that Dr. Ralph Abraham has resigned as principal deputy director, effective immediately.

What they're saying:

The agency said Abraham stepped down to address unforeseen family obligations. He had served as the CDC’s second-in-command since Jan. 5.

CDC leadership thanked him for his service, saying he led "with clarity and discipline" while working with career staff and public health partners to strengthen national preparedness and emergency response efforts.

Abraham’s departure marks the second exit of a top CDC official this month. Jim O’Neill, who had been serving as acting CDC director while also functioning as deputy secretary of Health and Human Services, previously stepped down from the acting role.

The CDC is currently being run on an interim basis by Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. The agency did not announce a replacement for Abraham.

Before joining the CDC, Abraham most recently served as Louisiana’s surgeon general, where he led efforts to halt the promotion of mass vaccination and criticized COVID-19 vaccines.

The CDC has faced budget reductions, staff losses and controversy under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who fired CDC Director Susan Monarez in August after she resisted proposed changes to vaccine policy. Her removal prompted several senior officials to resign, citing concerns about anti-vaccine policies and misinformation.

What's next:

A scheduled meeting of a U.S. vaccine advisory committee later this month has been canceled, with no new date announced.