Mattie's Call issued for missing 17-year-old Clayton County girl

article

Clayton County police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Thursday night.

The family of 17-year-old Nevah Williams said she had been last seen around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the 7300 block of Ledgestone Lane in Riverdale.

Police issued a Mattie's Call for Williams, who is diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.

Williams is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Officials say she also has scars on her neck.

The missing teenager was last known to be wearing a blue T-shirt, black jeans, and blue Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.