Neighbors rush to intervene, shoots attacker brutally beating of 86-year-old

Neighbors were forced to intervene in an attack and shoot a man who was brutally beating an 86-year-old Bartow County man with a metal pipe.

Those neighbors, a father and his son, said they didn't know the 86 year old, they just knew they had to help.

Pauline Gravely has lived next door to 86-year-old Calvin Lee on Floral Drive in Bartow County for almost six decades. She can't say enough good things about him.

"Just a fantastic person. He and his wife, I just loved them both," said Gravley.

Gravely said Wednesday evening, a man who lives in the area, knocked on Calvin Lee's door.

"He pulled him out of his house and started beating him," said Gravley.

The Bartow County home where an 86-year-old man was brutally attacked (FOX 5)

That's when the neighbors heard Lee's wife scream for help and came running.

"Grabbed his gun, came down, tried to intervene and stop the fight," said Gravley.

Those neighbors say the attacker turned on them. He punched one in the jaw and tried to take the gun away from the other. That's when they fired two shots, hitting the attacker.

"I think all this was so useless, so awful," said Gravley.

Both Calvin Lee and the attacker were rushed to the hospital.

