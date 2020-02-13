Need last-minute Valentines? We found some cool local ones you can print yourself!

article

Do you need a last-minute valentine for that special someone?

Sure you can go with your store-bought Star Wars or Jurassic World Valentines. But if you’re looking for something a little closer to home, might we recommend the dogs of the Duluth Police Department.

The Duluth Police Department has created four unique Valentine’s Day cards feature their beloved K-9s.

Because K-9 officer Clodo says “Be mine furr-ever!” better than any Jedi could and K-9 Duko really does bring the happy in “Happy Valentine’s Day!” better than some dinosaur could.

And if you're not sold yet on them, K-9 Bennie is "barking mad about you!" and K-9 Frummel thanks "You are paw-some!"

The best part is they are absolutely free if you have your own printer.

You can find the creative Valentines here: https://bit.ly/2ULqoSg