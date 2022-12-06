Nearly 6 months after her disappearance, loved ones hold vigil in celebration of Atlanta woman's birthday

It’s been nearly six months since the disappearance of a Metro Atlanta woman police now believe was murdered by two men at an apartment complex in Midtown.

Family and friends of Allahnia Lenoir gathered at Piedmont Park Tuesday night to honor her memory with a vigil on what would’ve been her 25th birthday.

"She’s always wearing pink on her birthday…now we are like the pieces of her that are still here," her mother Jannette Jackson told FOX 5.

Wearing pink, holding balloons, flowers and signs, loved ones of the missing woman came together for a cupcake candlelight vigil in the park to celebrate her life.

"Today is about Allahnia’s 25th birthday and what she meant to us," Jackson said to family and friends in attendance.

She told FOX 5 it was important that they spent the evening in good spirits because it’s what she would’ve wanted.

"I had to celebrate her today because I love her, and they love her too…we just wanted to make sure we were festive and honoring her."

For the last five months Jackson has fought for answers she hoped would bring her daughter home. Lenoir was last seen at 1660 Peachtree Apartments in late July.

"At first everybody thought it was…you know…not serious, but now we’re seeing right? Super serious…which is what we felt all along," she explained.

Atlanta Police believe two men, Diante Reynolds and Steven Obiate, murdered her and then moved her body. Obiate is still on the run.

"There are people who hurt her who are still out there," Jackson stated.

The grieving mother admitted it’s been challenging getting through the holidays—one of her daughter’s favorite times of the year.

"Through the holidays, people are depressed, people are sad, people are hurting…I’m one of those people and if it wasn’t for my faith…I don’t know where I would be," she said.

She told FOX 5 she remains hopeful Allahnia will see justice soon.

"Everybody, and I mean everybody that hurt my daughter is going to end up in jail."

Atlanta police did not provide any update on the case, but did say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Steven Obiate’s give detectives a call.