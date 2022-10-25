Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found at Clayton County storage facility, police say

article

A silent alarm at a Clayton County storage facility led officers to a couple of hundred pounds of marijuana.

Clayton County police say the Narcotic Units responded to the facility located in the 4000 block of Clark Howell Parkway last Thursday. After doing an initial search of the property for any intruder, police say officers obtained a search warrant.

Narcotics officers executed the search warrant on a 2019 Mercedes-Benz 14-seat passenger van parked inside the facility.

Inside the van, police say officers found more than 190 pounds of marijuana.

According to data provided by federal narcotics investigators, that amount of marijuana could potentially be sold on the streets for anywhere between $710,000 and $970,000 in metro Atlanta.

No arrests were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.