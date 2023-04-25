Minor, adult shot near Old Fourth Ward skate park in NE Atlanta

article

Atlanta Police is investigating the scene of a shooting that left a juvenile and adult male injured near a skate park in northeast Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene at 830 Willoughby Way at approximately 4:44 p.m.

Lt. April White from the Aggravated Assault Unit says that's where police found a juvenile with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At the same time, units were dispatched to a scene just a few blocks away where officers say they found a male in his mid-40s with a gunshot wound. He was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two people, including a minor, were shot near Willoughby Way, according to APD. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

One person of interest has been detained. Police believe both shootings may be related.

Lt. White says the area has been cleared and is deemed safe again for patrons.

Details of the cases are being contained as the investigation continues.