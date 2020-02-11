The NCAA Host Committee kicked off this year's Final Four Legacy Project.

Tuesday, officials announced 250 volunteers from Unilever and Dollar General will revamp the Joseph B. Whitehead Boys and Girls Club on Lakewood Avenue.

Volunteers will paint a mural, refurbish the outdoor field, and renovate learning and play spaces.

Organizers say their goal is to give back to the community and leave a lasting impact beyond the final four.

Volunteers will also paint the walls of the building and replace the gym flooring.