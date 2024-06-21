National Center for Civil and Human Rights celebrates 10th anniversary

It’s been a decade since the National Center for Civil and Human Rights opened in Downtown Atlanta — and this weekend, the team there will celebrate the milestone anniversary with a packed schedule of special events.

Friday evening, the NCCHR will host Truth on the Rocks: 10th Anniversary Celebration, a party with cocktails, dancing, and live performances. The celebration begins at 7 p.m. and is exclusively for guests ages 21 and up; tickets are $25 at the door.

Saturday is The Home Depot Foundation Free Admission Day, which means guests can explore the center and its exhibits at no charge (although guests are encouraged to reserve their spots online in advance).

Finally, admission is just $10 on Sunday, celebrating 10 years since the opening of the NCCHR; there will also be family-friendly activities and performances by the Harambee Dance Company throughout the day on Sunday.

Located next to both the Georgia Aquarium and the World of Coca-Cola, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights is part museum, part human rights organization, which the founders say aims to preserve the history of the civil rights movement in the United States and also highlight the ongoing struggle for human rights around the world. Main exhibitions include "Rolls Down Like Water: U.S. Civil Rights Movement," "Spark of Conviction: Global Human Rights Movement," and "Voice to the Voiceless: Morehouse College Martin Luther King, Jr. Collection."

For more information on this weekend’s 10th-anniversary events, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and chatting with leaders about plans for an even brighter future.