Nathan Wade's CNN interview interrupted when asked about Fulton DA Fani Willis

article

Former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade had a couple of interesting things to say—or not to say—during an interview aired on CNN's "The Source" on Wednesday.

Wade told Kaitlan Collins that he is not to blame for delaying Georgia's election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Wade were accused of having an "improper" relationship by one of Trump's co-defendants, Michael Roman, in early January.

After more than two months of drama and a hearing, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee issued a ruling that allowed Willis to remain on the case if Wade resigned.

Following the ruling, Trump and several of his co-defendants filed an appeal with the Georgia Court of Appeals. They are now planning to hear oral arguments on October 4. They are not required to submit their ruling until mid-March 2025. Until then, the case can't move forward against those defendants. Even then, either side will have the right to appeal if they do not agree with the appellate court's decision.

RELATED: Georgia Appeals Court halts Trump's election case while Fani Willis disqualification appeal pending

This means that the case will not be heard before the presidential election in November.

Doesn't believe his actions played a role

Regardless, Wade told Collins, "I don't believe my actions played a role in it at all."

Wade also said that he didn't regret his relationship with Willis, who he described as a "great" friend. He told Collins that they still speak frequently on the phone, but the conversations have changed. He explained they used to talk about the case, but now they have shifted to how she is, how she is handling the threats she is receiving, and if she is being safe.

RELATED: Fulton County DA Fani Willis talks about threats at South Fulton PD event

Interview interrupted

Things took a strange turn when Collins began pressing Wade about the dates of their relationship.

Wade began to answer the question when he noticed someone waving to him off camera and told Collins, "I'm getting, I'm getting signaled here."

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

Someone in the background could be heard saying to "keep rolling" as a man appeared on camera and Wade left his seat, without his microphone, to huddle with him.

When Wade returned to his seat and his microphone was reattached, Collins asked if everything was "OK" before asking the question about the romantic relationship again. Wade replied with an evasive answer.

"I believe that the public has, through the testimony and other interviews, a clear snapshot that this is clearly just a distraction," Wade responded. "It is not a relevant issue in this case. And I think that we should be focusing more on the facts and the indictment of the case."

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW ON CNN

Collins pointed out that the Georgia Court of Appeals could ask the same question and continued to press Wade, but he refused to clarify the dates of his relationship with Willis.

"Again, there's a question before the court and that is the crux of the question. I don't choose to say or do anything that would jeopardize the case or the court's ruling. I prefer to allow them to make their decision based upon what they have and accept it," Wade replied.

RELATED: DA Willis fights to dismiss Trump's appeal over disqualification

Wade believes Trump will go on trial in Georgia

Wade also told Collins that he believes Trump will "absolutely" be put on trial in Georgia even if he does win a second term in the White House although a sitting U.S. president has never been forced to stand trial for state-level criminal charges.

In August 2023, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others, accusing them of engaging in an extensive scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Four defendants have entered guilty pleas after striking deals with prosecutors, but Trump and the rest have pleaded not guilty.

OTHER RECENT STORIES

Last month, Trump was convicted in New York City of falsifying records to conceal a sex scandal. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 11.

Wade was hired by Willis in November 2021 to lead the investigation into Trump and many others for interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He was paid approximately $700,000, which was far more than the other special prosecutors hired for the case.