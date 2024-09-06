Gwinnett County police searching for missing 17-year-old

article

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help finding a missing Dacula teen.

Officials say 17-year-old Nathan Hernandez left home after an argument with his mother and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The missing teen is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall with a weight of around 134 pounds. He has wavy brown hair, a goatee, several ear piercings, and a septum piercing.

Hernandez was last known to be wearing a black T-shrit with a black and white skull on it and black Adidas sweatpants. He was carrying a black book bag and a black-and-pink striped travel case.

If you have any information that could help with the search, call the Gwinnett County Police Department.