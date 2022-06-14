Nashville man allegedly gets paid for false insurance claim over cut from vodka bottle

article

A Tennessee man is charged with insurance fraud after he was paid for a fraudulent insurance claim for allegeldy "cutting his wrist and thumb while attempting to open a vodka bottle, requiring surgery," according to the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

Commissioner John King said 25-year-old Nashville man Trystan Dakota Bill King is charged with felony insurance fraud and 1st-degree forgery, accused of forging medical documents for a false insurance claim.

"The suspect is being charged with submitting forged medical documents from a Georgia hospital to Beam Suntory, Inc., the manufacturer of Pinnacle Vodka, for allegedly cutting his wrist and thumb while attempting to open a vodka bottle, requiring surgery," King said. "After our investigators discovered he received money for this fraudulent claim, warrants were taken out for his arrest in Cherokee County."

Authorities have not arrested the suspect.