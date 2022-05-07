Naked Middle Georgia man tackled woman off lawn mower before her husband shot him, deputies say

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot and killed when he attacked a woman seemingly unprovoked — and naked.

Deputies said the 25-year-old man died from a gunshot wound after he allegedly tackled a 67-year-old woman off a riding lawnmower. It happened on Thursday afternoon at Trophy Place near Lizella.

Deputies said the woman's 66-year-old husband shot the naked attacker when the husband tried to pull him off his wife and the suspect attacked the woman again.

The woman was hospitalized but is listed in stable condition. The husband had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Deputies responded at around 5 p.m. and found the man naked with gunshot wounds to his chest.

Investigators didn't mention any charges related to the incident.